Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $408.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

