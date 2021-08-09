Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.
PBH stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $59.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.