Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.

PBH stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $59.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

