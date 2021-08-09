Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NET opened at $118.82 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 871,787 shares of company stock valued at $82,784,343 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

