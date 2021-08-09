Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -361.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

