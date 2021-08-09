DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.16 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.37 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

