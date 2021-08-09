General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in General Mills by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

