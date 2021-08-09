PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
PTY opened at $21.12 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
