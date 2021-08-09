PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PTY opened at $21.12 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

