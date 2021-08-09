Brokerages Set Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Target Price at $160.17

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GECFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $158.09 on Friday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

