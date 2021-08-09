Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.29.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

