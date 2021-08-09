WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

