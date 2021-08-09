Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCGN opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,220 shares of company stock worth $2,003,372. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

