$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.56. U.S. Concrete reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USCR. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,823. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.36.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.