ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

