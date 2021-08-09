Asio Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $444.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $444.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

