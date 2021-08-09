Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 907,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after buying an additional 430,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.