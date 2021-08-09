Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

