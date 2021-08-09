General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $53.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

NYSE GM opened at $55.05 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,662,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,274,000 after acquiring an additional 435,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

