TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,682 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,677,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

