MMOCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $468,097.51 and approximately $46.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.