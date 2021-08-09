KARMA (KARMA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,602.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 341.4% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $2,602.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006098 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00070454 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

