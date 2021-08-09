BHPCoin Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $2.05 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00144707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00148011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,668.93 or 1.00133557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00779235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

