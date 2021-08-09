DATA (DTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $586,695.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, DATA has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $586,695.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00830809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00102999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040548 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

