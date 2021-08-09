Plian (PI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,135.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $69,135.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00830809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00102999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040548 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 832,814,123 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

