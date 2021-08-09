NFTify (N1) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, NFTify has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $6,202.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00143617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00149142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,696.09 or 1.00214129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.59 or 0.00777634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

