REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.0647

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, REPO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $78,671.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00143617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00149142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,696.09 or 1.00214129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.59 or 0.00777634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

