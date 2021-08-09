Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,883,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avaya by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.