Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,867,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $174.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.60. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. increased their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

