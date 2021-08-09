Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.67 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

