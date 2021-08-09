Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $391.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.57. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

