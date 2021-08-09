OAX (OAX) Market Cap Reaches $13.12 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $650,138.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00830809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00102999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040548 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

