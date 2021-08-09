Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.46. CommScope posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $2,727,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 1,980.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

