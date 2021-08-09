Analyzing Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citi Trends and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 0 1 0 3.00 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Citi Trends currently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.47%. Torrid has a consensus target price of $28.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Citi Trends’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than Torrid.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 7.95% 47.65% 15.26% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citi Trends and Torrid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $783.29 million 0.95 $23.98 million $2.38 33.80 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Torrid on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. It also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, the company offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. It provides its products primarily to African American and Latinx families in the United States. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 585 stores in urban and rural markets in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

