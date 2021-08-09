Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

ACRS opened at $14.90 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 120.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

