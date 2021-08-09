$0.22 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $844.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

