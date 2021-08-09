Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,030 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 36,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,351,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 333,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $12,538,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

