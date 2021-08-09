Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $774,000 Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of KemPharm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

In other KemPharm news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,225 shares of company stock valued at $88,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Equities analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

