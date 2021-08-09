Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.