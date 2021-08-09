Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $129.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

