Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $408.41 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

