Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) a $44.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 325,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 464.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 106,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

