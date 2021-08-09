Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,281,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,972,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

