Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. Analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

