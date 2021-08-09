Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $403,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $229,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMC stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

