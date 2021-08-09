Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Cannae by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cannae by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.