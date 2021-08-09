Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

