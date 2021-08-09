Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 810,496 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 674.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 698,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,887,000 after purchasing an additional 608,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY opened at $64.00 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

