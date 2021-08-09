Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

