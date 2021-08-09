Red Door Wealth Management LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of YNDX opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

