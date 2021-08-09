600 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

