293 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $126.87 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.